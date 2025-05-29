The Last of Us Made a Surprising Change to One Major Character With Just One Line

In numerous forms of media, the apocalypse provides people with an excuse to surrender to their primal instincts. In the Mad Max franchise, everyone fights over resources using tricked-out vehicles, while Snowpiercer depicts the lower class on a train having to eat bugs to survive. HBO’s The Last of Us isn’t as fantastical as those properties, but it’s still got plenty to say about humanity and what becomes of it after society collapses. David’s group, for example, resorts to eating humans to survive the cold winters in Colorado. Season 2 takes things a step further by introducing a cult full of religious fanatics who have no qualms about gutting their enemies.

At first, the Seraphites don’t seem so bad, with the Washington Liberation Front, aka the WLF, ambushing them while they peacefully make their way to their new home. However, as The Last of Us Season 2 progresses, it becomes clear that the Seraphites are every bit as dangerous as the WLF and answer to a strange figure who appears in art all over Seattle.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II video game!

The Seraphites Have Their Own Way of Doing Things in The Last of Us

When Ellie and Dina arrive in Seattle, they stumble across the bodies of a group of Seraphites. Since they don’t have any guns and there are children among them, Ellie takes the scene as more evidence that Abby and her group have to go. Visiting the WLF outpost changes things, though, because the two girls stumble upon WLF soldiers with their guts spilling out and the words “Feel Her Love” written in blood on the wall, making it clear the Seraphites aren’t just retaliating but fighting in someone’s name.

The actions of the WLF’s leader, Isaac, only pour fuel on the fire because, while he’s a disturbed individual, he knows what it’s like to subjugate people and still doesn’t have any problem torturing Seraphites, whom he refers to as “Scars.” The conflict between the two groups clearly dates back several years, and while the details surrounding it are murky at best, there is mention of a treaty in The Last of Us Season 2 that’s no longer in place. So, at some point, the groups met up and came to some kind of understanding, but all that went out the window, and it’s hard to believe the “her” the Seraphites talk about didn’t have something to do with that.

The Seraphites Feel More Than One Person’s Love in The Last of Us Season 2

Exploring more of Seattle allows Dina and Ellie to come across more Seraphite propaganda. They notice symbols and portraits of a white woman who is seemingly the group’s prophet. However, Season 2’s finale throws that theory for a loop by showing a different art piece that portrays a Black woman as the prophet, with Ellie even going as far as to ask, “Is there more than one?” The show doesn’t explore the topic any further because Ellie has bigger fish to fry, but Season 3 is sure to dive into the Seraphite lore, especially during the attack on the group’s island.

While next season is sure to adapt some of the major Seraphite moments from The Last of Us Part II, things are going to be different because there’s only one prophet in the game. She dies before Ellie arrives in Seattle, sparking an all-out war between the Seraphites and the WLF. The show may have events play out the same, but rather than have the elders assume control of the group, it will opt to have another person fill the role of prophet or even build different factions. How that alters the course of Abby’s story remains to be seen, but, given her appearance in the theater in the finale, it’s entirely possible that the new prophet has a mean streak and won’t think twice about wiping out the WLF when they come knocking on her door.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

Did you catch Ellie’s line about there being more than one Seraphite prophet in The Last of Us Season 2? How do you think the change will affect Season 3’s story?