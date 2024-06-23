The Librarians Sequel Series Gets CW Premiere Date

The CW has revealed the premiere date for The Librarians: The Next Chapter, the sequel series to the canceled TNT series The Librarians. According to TVLine, The Librarians: The Next Chapter is set to debut on The CW on Thursday, October 24th at 9 p.m. ET. The series will debut following a new episode of Superman & Lois which itself debuts the previous Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It had previously been announced by the network that the series would have a Thursday night time slot this fall.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter will center "on a Librarian from the past who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians."

The original The Librarians started on TNT with three made-for-TV movies starting in 2004 — Quest for the Spear, Return to King Solomon's Mines, and Curse of the Judas Chalice. The movies eventually got a television series spinoff which debuted in 2014 and starred Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette as well as featured Noah Wyle, reprising his role from the movies.

Superman & Lois Also Returns in October

The CW also announced that Superman & Lois will return for its fourth and final season starting on Thursday, October 17th. The season will kick off with a 2-hour premiere beginning at 8 p.m. ET and will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. this fall. Superman & Lois is set to have a ten-episode final season.

"I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f–king awesome," The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz revealed in a recent interview. "It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I've cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven't even gotten to the finale yet. It's Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening. It's a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc."