The Librarians: The Next Chapter Pulled From CW Fall Schedule

The Librarians spinoff, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, has been pulled from CW’s fall schedule. According to Variety, the series — which was originally set to debut on Thursday, October 24th at 9 p.m. ET — is no longer on the schedule. Instead, docuseries The Wranglers is now in that timeslot following Superman & Lois. A new premiere date for The Librarians spinoff has yet to be set. The series being pulled from the fall schedule comes almost two months after its premiere date was initially announced by the network and five months after it was announced that the series would be part of the network’s overall fall lineup.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is set to center “on a Librarian from the past who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.”

The Next Chapter serves as a spinoff to the TNT series, The Librarians, which debuted in 2014 and starred Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette, and Noah Wyle. That series was itself a spinoff of three, made-for-TV movies that aired on TNT starting in 2004 — Quest for the Spear, Return to King Solomon’s Mines, and Curse of the Judas Chalice.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter stars Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, and Bluey Robinson. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive produce, along with Wyle. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

Superman & Lois Still Debuts on CW in October

While The Librarians: The Next Chapter has been pulled from CW’s fall schedule, the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois will continue to debut on the network in October. The season premiere is set for Thursday, October 17th with a 2-hour premiere airing between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET. The series will air at 8 p.m. on Thursdays beginning the following week. The final season of the series is set to have ten episodes.

“I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f–king awesome,” The CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz revealed in a recent interview. “It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I’ve cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven’t even gotten to the finale yet. It’s Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening. It’s a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc.”