Little Mermaid Live Featurette Teases How the Musical Will Really Look

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which introduced a whole new generation to the story of Princess Ariel. In addition to a live-action remake starring Halle Bailey, Disney is planning a live televised musical — and we’ve just got our latest look at what that will look like. ABC recently released a short featurette, which takes fans behind the scenes of the event. The video showcases some of the “Disney magic” behind the technical feats – namely, how the mermaid characters will be able to swim – as well as a couple of the sets and musical numbers.

The Little Mermaid Live was originally announced in August, with a cast that also includes Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Riverdale‘s Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, and Glee‘s Amber Riley as the emcee. ABC had originally planned to air a version of The Little Mermaid Live back in 2017, cutting together live performances of the classic songs with clips from the original movie. It was ultimately scrapped ahead of its October 2017 premiere dates. Glenn Slater, lyricist from The Little Mermaid on Broadway, will contribute in some way to the new special. Richard Craft is also set to executive produce.

The Little Mermaid was first adapted into a Disney film in 1989, and spawned its own Broadway musical in 2007. The forthcoming live-action adaptation will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast will include Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Skuttle, with Melissa McCarthy in talks to play Ursula.

“‘Ladies First’. That’s all I’ll say.” McCarthy said of Latifah’s role in The Little Mermaid Live in an interview in August. “I love Queen Latifah so much. I still have my cassette tape of ‘Ladies First’. Cassette! Does that date me? She can do anything. I’ll be [there with] both hands on [my] chin, watching her.”

The Little Mermaid Live is set to air on Tuesday, November 5th on ABC, as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.