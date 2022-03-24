The Loud House Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+

Nickelodeon’s Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House is making the leap to live-action, and not just for a TV movie but a full blown series on Paramount+. Though without an official title as of this writing, the series comes after the successful live-action movie A Loud House Christmas. 10 episodes have been ordered for the live-action show with production scheduled to begin in Albuquerque this summer with an expected premiere happening later this year. The series will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11 year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life while living with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, The Loud House has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with A Loud House Christmas, it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

The cast of A Loud House Christmas, TV’s top kids’ entertainment telecast of 2021, will return to reprise their roles, including: Wolfgang Schaeffer, as Lincoln Loud; Jahzir Bruno, as Clyde McBride; Brian Stepanek, as Lynn Loud Sr.; Sophia Woodward, as Luna Loud; Catherine Ashmore Bradley, as Luan Loud; Aubin Bradley, as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan, as Lola Loud; Mia Allan, as Lana Loud; and Lexi Janicek, as Lisa Loud. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

The live-action The Loud House series for Paramount+ is executive produced by Tim Hobert (The Middle, Scrubs, Community), Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas, Warped!, All That) and Michael Rubiner (The Loud House). Hobert also serves as showrunner and the pilot is directed by Judge. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Jessica Brown serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

The animated counterpart of The Loud House has been on the air for 176 episodes, making it one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon, with a seventh season on the way.