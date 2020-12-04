The Mandalorian Gives Baby Yoda His First Big Fight Scene, and Fans Are Loving It
Grogu — the beloved Star Wars character formerly known as Baby Yoda — is seemingly one of the strongest Jedi the galaxy has ever seen. Now that another week has come to pass, Disney+ unveiled yet another episode of The Mandalorian , and in it, Baby Yoda — er, Grogu — managed to have his very own fight scene, a first for the series. As you might expect from the rabid Star Wars fandom, viewers quickly fell in love with the moment and everything it stood for.
Full spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter 14. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "The Tragedy!"
In a move most saw coming a mile away, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) finally got his hands on Grogu once again. With his genetic experiments ongoing, we found out weeks ago the Empire remnant the baddie leads was all out of Jedi blood. Now that Grogu is in their possession again, they'll have the Midi-chlorians needed to continue the experiments.
Luckily for the young Jedi, he didn't go down without a fight. Towards the tail end of the episode, viewers see Grogu using his Force choke powers on two Stormtroopers, tossing them about his cell before eventually knocking them out. While he did get tired afterward, he didn't instantly pass out, showing viewers he's getting used to the Force without it incapacitating him immediately after use.
Watching baby yoda force choke a storm trooper brought me more joy than anything has in a long time— Renüdl (@Renwirf) December 4, 2020
#BabyYoda Cute Ass Force Choke #KnightsOfRen— David Blue : God (@dblue095) December 4, 2020
$DIS shareholders should be a bit concerned about salary negotiations with Baby Yoda (a.k.a. Grogu) - who is responsible for billions in market cap. He is a ruthless negotiator who eats endangered species and can choke people with the force. pic.twitter.com/Xj9WfAcZLw— ValueStockGeek (@ValueStockGeek) December 3, 2020
Just wanna watch Baby Yoda toss around stormtroopers like rag dolls a few more times today. Great episode!— Amanda Ho (@amandalhoblog) December 4, 2020
I just remembered, I must have still been laughing my ass off when Baby Yoda was force knocking the two Stormtroopers around LOL— Dean W (@D_Neal70) December 4, 2020
Darth Vader estaría orgulloso de cómo Baby Yoda, digo Grogu, trató a los Stormtroopers #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/wVtppcLJPw— Un Tal Charlie (@BacacheLeBlanc) December 4, 2020
Boba Fatt returns— ஸ்ரீமதி Celine ♉ (@SrimathiCeline) December 4, 2020
Dark Troopers
Baby Yoda uses the force to kick some Stormtroopers ass
loved every minute of it! #TheMandalorian
New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.
What's your favorite Grogu moment so far this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!