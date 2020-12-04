The Mandalorian Gives Baby Yoda His First Big Fight Scene, and Fans Are Loving It

Grogu — the beloved Star Wars character formerly known as Baby Yoda — is seemingly one of the strongest Jedi the galaxy has ever seen. Now that another week has come to pass, Disney+ unveiled yet another episode of The Mandalorian , and in it, Baby Yoda — er, Grogu — managed to have his very own fight scene, a first for the series. As you might expect from the rabid Star Wars fandom, viewers quickly fell in love with the moment and everything it stood for.

Full spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter 14. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "The Tragedy!"

In a move most saw coming a mile away, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) finally got his hands on Grogu once again. With his genetic experiments ongoing, we found out weeks ago the Empire remnant the baddie leads was all out of Jedi blood. Now that Grogu is in their possession again, they'll have the Midi-chlorians needed to continue the experiments.

Luckily for the young Jedi, he didn't go down without a fight. Towards the tail end of the episode, viewers see Grogu using his Force choke powers on two Stormtroopers, tossing them about his cell before eventually knocking them out. While he did get tired afterward, he didn't instantly pass out, showing viewers he's getting used to the Force without it incapacitating him immediately after use.

