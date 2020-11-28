The Mandalorian Brings Another Beloved Star Wars Animated Figure to Life

✖

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk... Today's episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian has been talked about extensively already by Star Wars fans for a few reasons. Not only did this episode deliver huge reveals about "Baby Yoda" including his real name and his backstory, but it also saw the debut of fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano in live-action (played by Rosario Dawson in the series). As some eagle-eye'd fans have noticed though, the episode also saw the live-action debut of another beloved animated character, the Loth-cat.

First appearing in Star Wars Rebels (and previously seen in season one of The Mandalorian), Loth-cats are exactly what the name infers, space cats! StarWars.com describes them as follows: "Loth-cats are members of the tooka family, and native to Lothal, often found in the grassy plains of the Outer Rim planet. They're small, temperamental creatures, and while at times friendly, are still able hunters with sharp teeth and claws." They actually appear in two shots in this week's episode, both seen below.

(Photo: DISNEY+)

The cats can be seen in the later half of the episode as Ahsoka takes out the henchmen of Magistrate Elsbeth, with one of them even hissing at them as they pass by. The little beasts don't make any contact with Baby Yoda this time, as they did in the first season, but that doesn't mean that he's not the talk of the town following the latest episode.

After the titular bounty hunter finds Ahsoka and brings The Child to her, they communicate somewhat telepathically since they're both Force sensitive, revealing she can understand him "in a way" while also revealing his real name, Grogu.

"Grogu and I can feel each other's thoughts," Ahsoka tells Din, revealing the 50-year-old Grogu was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant where he received training from many Jedi Masters. "At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone."

Luckily for Grogu and all of us, he's not alone anymore.

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 debut Fridays on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.