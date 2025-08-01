Eyes of Wakanda Brings 11 Black Panther Characters To The MCU Timeline

Marvel Studios has introduced a number of new Black Panther-related characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the animated Eyes of Wakanda series. Developed by Ryan Coogler and Todd Harris, the four-part Eyes of Wakanda spinoff explores the history of the Wakandan War Dogs, formerly known as the Hatut Zeraze. As the fictional African nation’s secret police, the War Dogs are tasked with scouring the globe to recover stolen Wakandan technology, including vibranium weapons, throughout history, years before Chadwick Boseman’s debut as T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eyes of Wakanda released all four of its half-hour-long episodes on Disney+ on August 1, 2025, marking another brilliant entry into the MCU’s Phase 6. The series is also the first Marvel Studios Animation project that is considered canon to the primary continuity of Earth 616, which is important, as it means the characters introduced in Eyes of Wakanda are a part of the MCU’s own history. Eleven core characters debuted in Eyes of Wakanda, while there are more who deserve a mention but likely won’t be addressed again.

Play video

“Into the Lion’s Den” (Episode 1)

Eyes of Wakanda’s premiere episode took us back to Crete in 1260 BC. There, a former Dora Milaje member took on a Killmonger-type Wakandan outcast, who wanted to use his influence and vibranium weapons to establish a global kingdom under his rule. “Into the Lion’s Den” introduced important figures in Wakandan history, and kick-started the artifact collecting narrative that continued throughout the limited series’ other episodes, led by a fantastic voice cast.

Noni (Winnie Harlow) – A banished former Dora Milaje member who embarks on a mission to retrieve stolen Wakandan relics in 1260 BC’s Crete. Noni initially fails to capture the Lion and retrieve the Wakandan weapons, but she becomes a War Dog to continue this mission, and later takes over as Director of the War Dogs after Eyes of Wakanda episode 2’s time jump. In episode 2, Noni is voiced by Lynn Whitfield.

The Lion (Cress Williams) – Previously known as the Hatut Zeraze and Wakandan Royal Guard member Nkati, he rebranded himself as the Lion after losing faith in Wakanda’s secrecy and distance from the outside world. He leads the Lion Cult, including a Viking woman, a Ronin swordsman, a Samoan warrior, and a soldier from the Middle East, during their invasion of Crete.

Akeya (Patricia Belcher) – Perhaps based on Marvel Comics’ Akeja, who was a high-profile Wakandan scientist under the rule of T’Challa, Eyes of Wakanda’s Akeya is the head of the Dora Milaje. She previously banished Noni, but later tasked her with fighting the Lion, seeing the War Dog spirit in her.

“Legends and Lies” (Episode 2)

Eyes of Wakanda’s second episode picked up several years after the events of episode 1, but soon enough for Noni to make an appearance as an older woman. The bulk of the action takes place during a fictionalized retelling of the Trojan War, so a number of key figures from Greek mythology make an appearance. Eyes of Wakanda rewrites history, however, implanting a Wakandan War Dog into the battle between Troy and Greece.

B’Kai, aka Memnon (Larry Herron) – During the Trojan War, B’Kai works alongside the Greeks, including Achilles, to infiltrate a Trojan settlement to retrieve a stolen vibranium pendant. His secret mission drives a wedge between him and Achilles, who had given him the nickname, Memnon, seemingly after the renowned king Agamemnon.

Achilles – The legendary Greek warrior Achilles was the most famous hero of the Trojan War and the leader of the Myrmidons. He fought alongside B’Kai and other Greek soldiers to infiltrate Troy, but he feels immense betrayal when learning of his friend’s true mission, which ultimately culminates in his heel being slashed, rewriting our known history.

Odysseus – The commander and king of the Greek army during the Trojan War, Odysseus was a prominent figure during the battle, but he sought to retreat while Achilles wanted to press on. Odysseus will soon be played by Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Paris and Helen of Troy – Prominent figures in Greek mythology, Paris was the prince of Troy, and it’s his elopement with the Greek Helen that sparks the Trojan War, during which it is he who fatally wounds Achilles, not B’Kai. In Eyes of Wakanda, it’s Helen who wears the stolen vibranium pendant, and B’Kai allows them both to escape after he secures the necklace. King Priam, Paris’ father, also makes an appearance.

“Lost and Found” (Episode 3)

Set in the year 1400 AD, both in China and in Wakanda, Eyes of Wakanda episode 3, “Lost and Found,” introduces us to characters not connected to those seen in the first two stories. Not only does “Lost and Found” focus on Wakandan warriors, however, but the episode also debuts yet another Iron Fist in the MCU. This makes Eyes of Wakanda’s third episode a pivotal chapter in the MCU’s timeline, perhaps setting the stage for some exciting future stories.

Basha (Jacques Coliman) – A well-known and celebrated War Dog from Wakanda, Basha had spent some time in China on a mission to recover a piece of vibranium that had been forged into a dragon’s tongue for a sacred statue. He manipulated Jorani to get close to the vibranium, even having an implied sexual relationship with her before returning to Wakanda.

Ebo (Isaac Robinson-Smith) – A captain of the War Dogs, Basha’s superior, and a member of the Archive Security team in Wakanda, Ebo is a skilled fighter who values discipline and regulation. His strictness fluctuates after Basha gives him high praise to the High Councillor to cover their tracks, as he’s described as “Bashenga Reborn,” referring to Wakanda’s first Black Panther.

High Councillor Rakim (Gary Anthony Williams) – A title previously unheard in the MCU’s Black Panther franchise, High Councillor Rakim leads the War Dogs, and perhaps holds a significant role in all of Wakanda. Rakim is a formidable and commanding presence who seeks to protect Wakanda and its secret by any means necessary.

Jorani, the Iron Fist (Jona Xiao) – Jorani’s Iron Fist debuted in Eyes of Wakanda as the holder of the Iron Fist in 1400. Jorani defeated the dragon Shou-Lao the Undying in battle and gained power from the creature’s molten heart, becoming the formidable warrior. Finn Jones previously played Danny Rand’s Iron Fist in the eponymous Defenders Saga series, and Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing also adopted the mantle of the Iron Fist, while What If…? season 3 also introduced Kwai Jun-Fan to the MCU, who would become the Iron Fist in the 1800s.

“The Last Panther” (Episode 4)

During the Battle of Adwa in Ethiopia in 1896, an experienced Wakandan War Dog and his trainee – who also happens to be one of Wakanda’s princes – set out to retrieve a vibranium ax. In Eyes of Wakanda episode 4, “The Last Panther,” however, they are met by a the Queen of Wakanda from the future, who also operates as the world’s last Black Panther. She urges them to return the ax, allowing it to be claimed by Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) over a century later, thereby stopping the alien Horde from invading 500 years in the future.

Prince Tafari (Zeke Alton) – The young third son of the King and Queen of Wakanda, who is destined to not sit on the throne, and so is in training to become a War Dog instead. Tafari is honorable and skilled, but also witty and mischievous, demonstrating his youthful energy while trying to live up to the expectations set upon him. It’s his heartfelt speech that convinces Kuda to agree to return the ax to its hiding place, allowing it to remain lost and saving the future.

Kuda (Steve Toussaint) – The experienced War Dog leading Tafari’s training in Ethiopia. Kuda expresses his duty both to his family and to his nation, and agrees to return the vibranium ax in order to protect both, too. Kuda is a friendly face and a brilliant fighter – the perfect mentor to the young prince.

The Black Panther (Anika Noni Rose) – In the far future, the alien Horde attacks Earth and wipes out many of the planet’s heroes, leaving Wakanda as the last line of defence. Wakanda’s future Queen consumes the heart-shaped herb, becoming the Black Panther, and uses Quantum technology to travel back in time in an effort to stop this invasion. She meets Kuda and Prince Tafari and convinces them to return the ax they retrieved, allowing Killmonger to find it years later, thereby connecting Wakanda to the outside world and negating the Horde’s attack.

Together, this trio saved the world, making them some of the MCU’s most important characters – but nobody will ever know. Eyes of Wakanda revealed new information about four separate time periods in the MCU’s previously-unseen history. It’s unclear whether the series will continue with a second season or follow-up stories, but it would be amazing to see the world of Wakanda and the MCU’s own timeline explored even further through the eyes of Wakanda’s remarkable War Dog warriors.

Do you want to see more Eyes of Wakanda stories in the MCU’s future? Let us know in the comments!