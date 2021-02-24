The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Full Trailer Released by Disney+

✖

Fresh off a bevy of announcements regarding Disney+ releases for the next few months, the streaming service has debuted a full official trailer for the highly anticipated new series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers! Featuring the return of franchise star Emilio Estevez once again as Coach Bombay with Lauren Graham joining him in the new series as Alex, a mother whose son was cut from the iconic Ducks team and decides to form a new team for her son and his friends The series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, March 26th and run for ten episodes released weekly. Check out the full trailer below!

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez said in a statement late last year. "And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayan Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts. The official description for the series reads:

"Set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game."

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners on the series which has original writer Steve Brill attached as an executive producer as well. Michael Spiller also serves as executive

producer/director on the series, with James Griffiths serving as director/EP on the Pilot. Estevez is credited as an executive producer while Lauren Graham is co-executive producer.

The new Mighty Ducks show will debut one week after Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, with the former releasing new episodes through the end of May.

