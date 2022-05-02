The Muppets LEGO 71033 Minfigures Have Arrived

Jim Henson's iconic Muppets have been struggling to make a comeback in recent years, but the highly anticipated release of LEGO minfigs based on The Muppets are as close to a guaranteed success as you can get. There are 12 different Muppets to collect, including Animal, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Janice, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Rowlf the Dog, Statler, The Swedish Chef, and Waldorf.

The Muppets minifigures are sold in blind bags, so you won't know which character you have until you open the package. Each minfigiure will include a character specific accessory, like Kermit's banjo, Gonzo's chicken, and Animal's drums. You can order them individually or in packs of six via the links below.

At the time of writing, LEGO hasn't revealed plans for full sets based on The Muppets, but it seems unlikely that the license will stop with minifigs. Stay tuned to our LEGO section for updates.

At its height, The Muppet Show was playing all over the world, and seen by an estimated 200 million-plus people per week, at a time when there was no delayed viewing; audiences had to make it their business to sit down and watch at the anointed time.

The Muppet Show was followed by The Muppet Movie, which was also a colossal commercial success. The sequels created during Henson's life varied in quality and return on investment, but all of them were seen as some kind of success, and The Muppets remained one of the biggest success stories in popular culture for years. In the time since the Disney acquisition, The Muppets Studio has released The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, 2011's The Muppets, and about a dozen projects that ranged from flops to minor/moderate successes in TV, film, and home video.

Disney is currently working on a Jim Henson biopic that will be produced by The Jim Henson Company and Henson's daughter Lisa Henson.