The Office: There's Still Time to Watch Every Episode Before It Leaves Netflix

If you want to binge The Office in its entirety one more time (or for the first time) on Netflix, you're not too late but you are definitely starting to cut it very close. The hit NBC sitcom is gearing up to leave Netflix at the end of 2020 (because apparently this year has not taken enough from us yet) and will be heading over to Universal's Peacock streaming service. The first couple of seasons on the new streaming platform will be available for free but if you want to watch anything beyond that, you'll have to buy into another subscription based streaming platform. If you hurry, though, you can knock out every episode of The Office on Netflix, one more time.

The Office has 201 episodes in total. With credits and intros playing, they take a total of 3 days, 2 hours, 49 minutes, 56 seconds. To get through it a bit faster, you can skip the intros and allow Netflix to automatically skip each episode's end credits but make sure you stay awake to keep it going when Netflix asks, "Are you still watching?"

Our friends at Fandom have figured out the exact time to start The Office from its premiere episode if you want to catch all 201 episodes, one more time on Netflix. 9:10:04pm is you last possible start time if you want to finish the series before the clock strikes midnight where you are. The exact time it will be removed from Netflix has yet to be revealed.

🚨Attention @netflix US users🚨 Start bingeing #TheOffice tonight, December 28, at 9:10:04 pm local time and you can watch every episode one more time before midnight on January 1 pic.twitter.com/TX10RtJ80N — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 28, 2020

The Office is not the only popular series leaving Netflix on December 31. Gossip Girl and The Inbetweeners will also be making their grand exit from the streaming service.

Needless to say, fans of The Office have not been taking its exit from Netflix well with their reactions dating back to the simple expectation of it making an escape and heading over to Peacock dating back to June of 2019.

Are you sad to see The Office leave Netflix? Will you watch some more episodes before it closes its doors? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!