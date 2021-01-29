The Office Streams Grew 39% After Switching to Peacock

✖

The Office, already one of the most-streamed shows in the history of television, saw a remarkable 39% jump in its streaming demand after moving from Netflix to Peacock, according to Parrot Analytics. The number crunchers at Parrot note that The Office is the tip of the spear in some ways, with other beloved TV shows and movies set to revert to the streaming homes of their corporate parents in the months and years to come. Per their breakdown, The Office saw a 39% increase in demand between the end of December 2020 and the first three days of January 2021.

Whether it will retain that level of enthusiasm remains to be seen; Peacock had a huge campaign to call attention to their acquisition of The Office, and that came on the heels of a months-long "last chance to binge" campaign by Netflix. According to Parrot, from Jan 1 - 19, demand was 30% higher compared to the previous 19 days, possibly suggesting that new audiences, or audiences who haven't watched in years, are (re)discovering the show on Peacock, possibly fueling what could be a longer-term spike.

Recently, Reelgood broke down data from their numbers, suggesting a smaller spike but one which yielded a sustained overall gain.

While series like Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The West Wing have had reunion specials on streaming, The Office so far has not. While longtime star Steve Carell has previously said that he doesn't think he would revisit the role of Michael Scott again, several members of The Office's cast have expressed an interest in getting back together.

"It's not impossible," Daniels told Collider. "It's not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I've got two other shows I'm working on right now."

The shows in question are Upload, the sci-fi comedy starring The Flash's Robbie Amell; and Space Force, the next collaboration between Daniels and Carell. The Collider report notes that with Daniels overseeing both, the second season of Space Force will be shot in Vancouver, where Upload films, so that he can split time between sets without traveling every few days.

There have been previous reports that Daniels would be interested in reviving the show, but that he is worried about disappointing fans with a new take that doesn't match up to his previous run.

“It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” the writer said. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

At the start of the pandemic, there was a short-lived rumor that NBCUniversal and Daniels were interested in exploring the idea of The Office, retooled for the work-from-home era.