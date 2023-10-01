The Patriot Way: Tom Brady Drama Series in Development

A limited series about football legend Tom Brady is in development. According to Deadline. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson — who wrote The Fighter — are working on The Patriot Way. The scripted series is an adaptation of the 2018 book 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The series is set to cover Brady's rise from the NFL draft to his wildly successful career with the New England Patriots as well as various scandals, including Deflategate. Brady himself is not involved in the project.

"The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years," Tamasy and Johnson said. "Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs."

"As journalists, we had a front-row seat for all the incredible drama that has unfolded both before and after the New England Patriots won their first super bowl [in 2001]," Sherman and Wedge added. "It's a rich, character-driven story that probably will not be duplicated in our lifetime."

Tom Brady Retired From the NFL "For Good"

Earlier this year, Brady announced that he had retired "for good", sharing on social media that he was ending his legendary career. Brady had announced in 2022 that he was retiring, though he ended up coming back and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

"I'm retiring, for good," Brady said earlier this year. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won't be long-winded – I think you only get one super emotion retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors – I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls during his career.

What do you think about a scripted series based on Tom Brady's story? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.