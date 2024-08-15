The Penguin Showrunner Teases Epic Crime Saga

The Penguin’s showrunner is already teasing how The Batman spin-off series is going to be a crime epic. Total Film caught up with Lauren LeFranc to discuss the upcoming HBO show. The writer is looking to make a statement in the ever-widening crime genre. Despite all of that output, especially since the “golden era” of prestige TV, there are still new territories to explore. LeFranc said, “Very few women have been able to write these kinds of movies or television shows.” Oz Cobb’s journey to the top of Gotham will be something to behold because of its grounded nature. But, also because of the kinds of characters that will share some of the spotlight.

In this “epic crime saga,” Colin Farrell’s Batman villain will have a couple of rivals when it comes to his quest to be at the top of the Gotham food chain. Cristin Milioti is here to stake her claim as Carmine Falcone’s daughter Sofia. (Comics fans, yes that means a Hangman adaptation might be in the offing here.) She’s fresh out of Arkham and that’s probably not good for anyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin

“I think my perspective on Oz, and masculinity in general, is different. And that made me also want to surround him with really interesting, complicated women,” LeFranc argued. “In traditional crime dramas, rarely are the women as interesting as the men. So I took this as an opportunity to see what had been done before me, to respect and honor the genre, and then to also evolve it.”

What Else Can You Expect From The Penguin?

The Batman’s villain returns.

Max and HBO are teasing the upcoming show as: “The Penguin will explore the character’s rise to power in Gotham’s criminal underworld.” In addition, the streaming service echoed their enthusiasm in an official press release.

“We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, previously wrote. “It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in ‘The Batman’ to the next level.”

The Penguin will star Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

