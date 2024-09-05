The Penguin Trailer Reveals New Footage of the Batman Spinoff

HBO has revealed new footage from The Penguin starring Colin Farrell. The HBO Original series is a spinoff of 2022's The Batman and follows Farrell's titular Penguin, one of the many villains in Batman's rogues gallery. Instead of focusing on our Dark Knight, The Penguin will show the underbelly of Gotham City and the many crime lords jockeying for position. The show features an all-star cast with Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown, and more joining Farrell, and as the latest trailer displays, the tension and drama will be high for Penguin in the DC streaming series.

The new trailer for The Penguin begins with a voiceover stating, "You know what I like most about you, Oz? You are who you are. And you couldn't change if you tried." Defiantly, Penguin responds, "It's fine. I'm an acquired taste." We then see how Penguin hustled and killed to get where he is today, and is closing in on getting everything he ever wanted.

Next, Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone comes up on the screen with scratches on her neck. "So much was taken from me," she says. "So I'm gonna take from them now. And together... force everyone to their knees." So it would appear that Sofia Falcone will be working with Penguin at certain points of the show. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see their collaboration blow up spectacularly. The Penguin video ends with Oz declaring that he will be the new Kingpin of Gotham.

There’s a storm coming.



The new HBO Original Limited Series #ThePenguin premieres Thursday, September 19 at 9 pm ET on Max, and then Sundays at 9 pm ET starting September 29. pic.twitter.com/TgLJBAZtxK — Max (@StreamOnMax) September 5, 2024

The Penguin release dates for HBO and Max revealed

Instead of a Sunday night premiere, The Penguin releases its first episode on Thursday, September 19th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, but HBO plans to re-air it several times over the weekend.

The series premiere of The Penguin will be available on Thursday, September 19th along with re-runs over the weekend, concluding Sunday, September 22nd at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Going forward, each new episode of The Penguin will debut on Sundays at 9 p.m. with Episode 2 airing Sunday, September 29th. So if you're an HBO subscriber, you have the opportunity to catch any of the debut's air dates, while Max streamers can just open the app and stream The Penguin on-demand.

What is The Penguin about?

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The Penguin premieres Thursday, September 19th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with subsequent new episodes of the eight-episode series on HBO and Max airing on Sundays.