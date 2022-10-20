The Peripheral Featurette Brings Chloë Grace Moretz's Flynne to Life for Prime Video (Exclusive)

In the new Prime Video TV series The Peripheral, our heroes insert themselves into avatars to explore otherworldly scenarios, and for viewers of the series, it's Chloë Grace Moretz's character Flynne that becomes our entry point to watch this sci-fi scenario unfold. In a new featurette for the series, we learn more about what makes Flynne such an interesting character and the importance of her story to help unravel a much bigger and more complex world than even she realized she was becoming a part of. Check out the featurette above before The Peripheral premieres on Prime Video on October 21st.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

The series also stars Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

Given the complexities of the series, which includes various jumps in time, Moretz previously recalled how she developed a strategy to keep her process coordinated.

"I love to prep. I love to know the entirety of where we're going to go, how we're going to get there. That way I can map it out," the actor shared with ComicBook.com. "And we were, what we call 'cross-boarded,' so we were shooting Episodes 1 through 8 in a day with multiple directors, in multiple locations, and as we know, in two different worlds. I was pretty much the only character throughout the whole show consistently that was in both worlds, so it was pretty intense. I basically wanted to be super aware of where we were going to go, and I even had a color-coding system with all the scripts that I came up with."

The Peripheral premieres on Prime Video on October 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!