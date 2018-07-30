‘The Romanoffs’ Cast and Premiere Date Revealed in First Trailer

The Romanoffs, a new series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, has revealed its cast and premiere date in a new trailer.

According to the teaser, the new series will debut on October 12, on Amazon Prime, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to the launch date, the show has unveiled a massive cast which includes Aaron Eckhart, Adele Anderson, Amanda Peet, Andrew Rannells, Annet Mahendru, Ben Miles, Christina Hendricks, Corey Stoll, Diane Lane, Emily Rudd, Clea DuVall, Griffin Dunne, Hera Hilmar, Hugh Skinner, and Ines Melab.

The Romanoffs will also feature Paul Reiser, Jack Huston, Janet Montgomery, Jay R. Ferguson, J.J. Feild, John Slattery, Juan Pablo Castaneda, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Bishe, Louise Bourgoin, Marthe Keller, Mike Doyle, Noah Wyle, Ron Livingston, Isabelle Huppert and Radha Mitchell.

The series has been in the works for almost two full years, according to Deadline, with Amazon beating out numerous other networks and streaming services for the rights to the show and handing Weiner a reported budget of $70 million.

Prior to Mad Men, Weiner wrote and produced the iconic TV series The Sopranos for HBO. The new series also reunited him with Mad Men stars Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

Interestingly, the show very nearly never got off the ground in the first place, as it was originally co-produced by The Weinstein Company and after the studio’s ex-head Harvey Weinstein was alleged to have committed serious sexual assault and harassment Amazon severed ties with the production company.

The show’s remaining producers were able to work things out with Amazon, however, and production moved forward without The Weinstein Company being involved.

In addition to his TV work, Weiner released his debut novel titled Heather, the Totality in 2017. At the time of the books release he spoke with GQ about it and shared some insight regarding why audiences care deeply about “the morality of fictional characters.”

“I don’t know if the audience cares, but people who write about entertainment do. Sometimes I think it’s a cultural mood, it’s what people want confirmed,” Weiner said. “If you live in a world that’s full of injustice, don’t you want to have entertainment that helps you see your values reconfirmed? Don’t you want to see a world where police really care and doctors really care? I get that. I’m a consumer.”

“I usually hear likability used as a key to commercial success—it’s the most palatable form of entertainment. But as an artist it’s a problem, because what I do is entirely based on conflict,” he went on to add. “No matter what, if you’re creating conflict—especially if you’re talking about other people—that has to do with likability.”

For fans who can’t wait until the fall for The Romanoffs, they may try passing the time by rewatching all of Mad Men which is currently on Netflix.