The Simpsons 700th Episode Couch Gag Revealed

This Sunday, March 21, marks the 700th episode of The Simpsons and to celebrate the series brought back animation legend Bill Plympton to create the signature couch gag for the landmark episode. In the gag, which appears to be hand drawn, the characters all spin out of Homer's head and onto the couch, there's even a sneaky reference to their original designs from the early days of The Simpsons and The Tracey Ullman Show. Plympton previously contributed couch gag openings to the series on six different occasions, going as far back as "Beware My Cheating Bart" in 2012. You can find the latest opening from the animator below!

"This time, producer Al Jean asked me to send in a storyboard idea - and I thought I'd go really off the deep end and submit a totally off-the-wall, bizarro surreal concept," Plympton wrote on his blog about the couch gag. "It's Homer's head, and his facial features start becoming his family members as they ooze out of his orifices. I thought, 'Those producers at The Simpsons are going to think that I'm taking way too many drugs' - but surprise, surprise, they loved it! Then I thought, 'Oh my God, now I have to animate this totally twisted beast...'"

He continued, "It was a gas making this nightmare come true on my drawing board - and thankfully, they loved the finished version. The producers called me months ago and said it would be broadcast on their 700th episode on March 7... - what an honor!"

The description for the new episode reads: "A secret about Flanders' past is revealed and a never-before-seen room is discovered in the Simpson home in the all-new 'Manger Things' episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX."

Earlier this month it was confirmed by FOX and Walt Disney Television that The Simpsons had been renewed for two more seasons, following the batch of episodes that are currently airing. This order will take The Simpsons through the year 2023 with 34 total seasons and 757 total episodes.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time," Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening said in a statement at the time.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 PM ET on FOX.