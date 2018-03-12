O.J. Simpson Was Once Asked to Appear on ‘The Simpsons’

An ironic coincidence prompted a legendary producer of The Simpsons to reminisce about the time when NFL superstar and controversial figure O.J. Simpson was once slated to appear on the animated series.

Simpson’s would-be involvement was brought on by Al Jean, who noted the airing of the FOX network’s “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” came 25 years to the day after the airing of an episode he nearly took part in.

O.J. Simpson nearly appeared in the acclaimed episode “Last Exit to Springfield,” but was replaced by Dr. Joyce Brothers after he passed on the opportunity. Jean later clarified that Simpson was asked to appear on the series before Simpson was accused of murder.

Simpson was a talented and record-breaking NFL player who was later put on trial for the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was acquitted of the crimes, and later nearly published a book called If I Did It, detailing how he would have attempted the murders.

The new TV special aired on FOX consisted of an on-camera interview Simpson did in promotion of the book. The synopsis on the network’s website reads:

In 2006, O.J. Simpson sat down with noted publisher, producer and host Judith Regan for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview, in which Simpson gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed – and disturbing – description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994.

People have been posting their reactions on social media in response to the special, and many seem to be perplexed why FOX would shine a spotlight on Simpson in the wake of his many issues with the law.

On a brighter note, the particular episode of The Simpsons was actually one of the best from the series. The fourth-season episode focused on Homer becoming the leader of the union at the Springfield power plant and fighting to save the dental plan for his co-workers.

The episode is available to be streamed on the FX App.

