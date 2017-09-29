Neil Gaiman to Voice [SPOILER] on ‘The Simpsons’

Neil Gaiman is returning to The Simpsons for this season’s “Treehouse of Horror” and this time, the acclaimed author is giving a voice to a character who has never before spoken.

This season’s annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode will contain a segment that is a parody of Gaiman’s novel “Coraline” and Entertainment Weekly reports that Gaiman will join in as part of the story having Snowball V speak as the Cat.

In “Coraline,” the titular character adventures into a world identical to her own, but that is inhabited by the Other Mother and Other Father who look just like her own parents save for one detail — they have buttons instead of eyes. At first Coraline finds this world to be an improvement over her real life. However, this changes when Coraline is offered the opportunity to stay in the Other permanently if she’ll sew buttons onto her eyes. Coraline discovers the truth of the Other Mother’s offer, and with the help of a talking black cat aptly named Cat, manages to escape and save her real family.

Fans of the long-running cartoon have been speculating as to who Gaiman would be lending his voice to after he tweeted earlier this month to both confirm his return and that he would not be playing himself.

“I do not play myself this time,” he wrote. “Instead I voice a character who has not spoken before.”

In the “Coraline” spoof, the core Simpson family takes on most of the roles. Marge serves as Coraline’s real mother and the Other Mother, Lisa herself is Coraline. Other segments of the annual Halloween special will feature a possessed Maggie, a demonic Bart and Homer will lose his head with Mario Batali.

The Simpsons 29th season premiers on October 1st. “Treehouse of Horror XXVIII” is set to premiere on October 22nd.