Disney+ Releases Key Art for New The Simpsons Short

The Simpsons being under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company has made fans excited not only for the series’ inclusion on its streaming platform Disney+, but also the development of exclusive shorts for that service, with Disney+ celebrating its two-year anniversary by unveiling a new Simpsons short. The new short, “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” will see Homer being left out of Disney+ Day festivities in Springfield, with the animated family’s signature antics then ensuing. You can check out the all-new art for the new The Simpsons short below before it debuts on Disney+ on Friday, November 12th.

Disney detailed of the short, “The Disney+ Day celebration is headed to Springfield in ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary!’ In the new short, The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list … except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year. A Disney+ Day premiere, ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’ will debut Friday, November 12th exclusively on the streaming service. The global celebration of Disney+ Day will come to life in 10 days with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers, and more across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’ is the third in a series of Disney+ shorts from The Simpsons that highlight the service’s marquee brands and titles. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts ‘Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from Its Nap”‘ and ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ are currently available on Disney+.”

This is only the latest short that The Simpsons fans are excited for, as longtime producer Al Jean previously hinted at other shorts he’d be interested in developing.

“I look at the Disney+ tiles, Marvel and Star Wars, then there’s Pixar-Disney and Nat Geo,” Jean confirmed with ComicBook.com. “We actually wrote, before this all happened, we had written a Free Solo parody, but we were not necessarily going to shoot it now because Free Solo is a little bit of a 2019 thing. I would love to do Pixar and I would love to do Nat Geo and I would love to do the Disney classics. I mean, those are the ones that just are etched in my memory. So yeah, I’m very interested in doing all of them.”

Check out “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” on Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12th.

Are you looking forward to the new short? Let us know in the comments below!