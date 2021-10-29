The Simpsons Fan Creates Incredible Marge Wig for Halloween

Fashion designer Kadejah Baylor is showing off her Halloween costume a little early — and for good reason: her mile-high Marge Simpson wig is likely to be the best take on the character you’ll see this year. The rest of the cosplay is pretty standard — after all, the simple character design of The Simpsons doesn’t leave a ton of room for experimentation in terms of wardrobe and the like — but it’s hard not to fall in love with the wig, and she also shared a little look behind the scenes at how she put the wig together (even if, as she admits, it wants to fall pretty much as much as you would think from looking at it).

Her initial “construction” video, which has more than 2 million views already, has attracted the attention of CNN, Newsweek, and other parts of the media that generally don’t pay a ton of attention to “geek” news. In it, she explains that she decided to build her own wig because she couldn’t find one commercially available that suited her needs. If you’ve ever seen “official” Simpsons merch, you know she’s right: those wigs are maybe 9″ tall. Nowhere near the majesty of this bad mama.

You can see it below.

https://twitter.com/Thexmixtape/status/1453072700558114816?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

She purchased a local salon supplier, where she bought blue hair, and got a giant foam roller from Michael’s. After adding the two together, she spray-painted some balls on a string necklace to make Marge’s famous red “pearls.”

This is the kind of instructional video where even as you watch every step, most people will say “yeah, there’s no way I can pull that one off.” It’s pretty impressive even when you see how the trick is done.

The Simpsons episode she’s miming to in the video above is “Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield,” which aired back in season seven. You can see it now (along with all past seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+. While you’re there, it’s probably worth checking out some of the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, widely regarded as the gold standard for network TV Halloween specials at this point.