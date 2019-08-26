The Simpsons May Get a Second Movie and Spinoff Show

When Disney purchased Fox earlier this year, it also purchased the company’s massive library of assets and intellectual property. That of course includes the iconic animated TV series The Simpsons, which has been on the air for 30 total seasons. The entire library of Simpsons episodes will be available to stream on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service and the show will return to Fox with a new season in the fall, but there could be even more new content on the way.

According to the creative team behind The Simpsons, a second feature film and a potential spinoff series could be on the table as they move forward with Disney’s support.

Executive producer Al Jean addressed the future of the franchise during the panel at D23 on Sunday, simply saying that the creators of the series “have talked about” a second feature film with Disney. They’ve also talked about potential new spinoff shows as well.

“I think Disney would be supportive of anything we wanted to do, maybe a crazy limited series with a side character or a movie that we surprised you with, they’ve been really creatively supportive and this is going to afford so many new ways to do the show than just the traditional format,” added fellow executive producer Matt Selman.

Fans have been asking for a second film ever since The Simpsons Movie was released in theaters in 2007. Seeing as how the movie made more than $500 million at the global box office, it seemed as though another feature was a sure thing. Nothing ever came to fruition, but that is likely because the team behind the show had to put the entire film together as well, putting entirely too much work on their plates.

“This is a true answer. The first Simpsons Movie almost killed us,” creator Matt Groening admitted at San Diego Comic-Con last month. “We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost.”

That said, Groening was convinced even then that Disney would find a way to make a second movie at some point in the near future.

“No doubt there will be another Simpsons Movie one of these days,” he said. ” I think Disney wants something for its money.”

