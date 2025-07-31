The Terminal List Spinoff Gets First Trailer (With an X-Men Movies Star)

Prime Video dropped the first trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Thursday, starring Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards. The spinoff series features Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece, but he’s clearly not the focus of the story. Instead, a new revenge quest is underway, setting up the grim world of this series and perhaps explaining some of the horrors we see later on. The Terminal List is based on a book by Jack Carr, which has grown into a series of eight novels and one non-fiction tie-in. A second season of the main series is filming now, but in the meantime, Dark Wolf serves as a prequel and an origin story. It premieres on August 27th on Prime Video.

The Terminal List is a star-studded action thriller, bringing some major household names to Prime Video. The main series already focused an a Marvel Cinematic Universe star in Pratt, with X-Men star Kitsch in a major supporting role. Now, the script is flipped as Dark Wolf puts the spotlight on Kitsch’s character. In the main series, Edwards is a CIA Ground Branch operative, but this prequel will follow his journey from the Navy SEALs to his new career.

Kitsch has a long list of Hollywood credits and lauded performances, but superhero fans may remember him best for playing Remy LeBeau, a.k.a. Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In that movie, he’s the only mutant ever to escape from a secret laboratory where Major William Stryker (Danny Huston) conducted experiments to reverse or manipulate the X-Gene.

Kitsch’s performance in that movie is not particularly popular with comic book fans, though few blame him for their complaints. The story is generally unpopular for changing so many aspects of the lore and the characters involved. It has been skewered many times over now, especially in the Deadpool movies where Ryan Reynolds plays a more comic-accurate version of Wade Wilson. Kitsch did not play Gambit with a Cajun accent, nor an accurate costume.

Thankfully, there’s no accent required in The Terminal List. Kitsch’s character Edwards here is a highly-trained military operative and close friend of Pratt’s character Reece. The series is all about uncovering conspiracies, and it looks like Edwards will be leading the charge in this spinoff.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 27th. The main series is streaming there now, with a second season now in production.