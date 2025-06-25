Cancelled Nickelodeon Show Goes Viral With Heartbreaking Response Video

One Nickelodeon series has gone viral with fans after releasing a heartbreaking video responding to news of its cancellation, and fans are hoping the show gets saved. Nickelodeon has been changing its catalog in the past year as a number of the shows that were airing on the Nick Jr. programming block have been shuffled out in favor of other franchises. That’s the unfortunate nature of the network as television habits are skewing away from younger audiences, and that means that a network is likely going to change up its strategies in order to appeal to this demographic. Unfortunately, that also does result in shows getting cancelled or left unrenewed.

That’s been the case for The Tiny Chef Show as following the final episode of its series airing earlier this March, the team behind the series had been waiting to find out whether or not it would get renewed. Unfortunately as revealed by the show’s official TikTok account, The Tiny Chef Show has not been renewed for a new season with Nickelodeon. But the video itself has gone viral with fans as the stop-motion series’ titular chef broke down in actual tears after getting the news.

@thetinychefshow SOS Cheffers, please go to the link our bio to learn how you can help us keep Chef on social media. Tiny chefs cooking show has officially been cancelled (very unexpected) and without the support of a major network we need crowd funding to keep cookin’ over here. Yesh this es weal! We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there, he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores. Please let cheffy know how much he means to you in the comments he’s really feelin this one. ♬ original sound – Thetinychefshow

What Happened to The Tiny Chef Show?

As revealed by the official The Tiny Chef Show’s official TikTok account, now that the stop-motion series has been cancelled at Nickelodeon they’ll need funding to keep their work going, “SOS Cheffers, please go to the link our bio to learn how you can help us keep Chef on social media. Tiny chefs cooking show has officially been cancelled (very unexpected) and without the support of a major network we need crowd funding to keep cookin’ over here.” It’s especially sad after seeing their main chef crying in such a way that really hammers the bad news home.

But while the response video itself broke a lot of hearts, the team behind the series is still grateful over the work they were able to do with Nickelodeon, “Yesh this es weal! We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there, he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores. Please let cheffy know how much he means to you in the comments he’s really feelin this one.”

What Is The Tiny Chef Show?

Originally created by Rachel Larsen, Ozlem “Ozi” Akturk, and Adam Reid, The Tiny Chef Show first premiered with Nickelodeon in 2022. The series ran for a couple of seasons with 41 episodes under its belt as of its finale earlier this Spring. The series starred the titular Tiny Chef as he cooked for his friends around him and made all sorts of recipes that were immediate hits with fans. The stop-motion series had a strong showing on Nickelodeon, but it unfortunately will now have to find a new avenue to explore elsewhere as now more fans than ever know about the series.

The Tiny Chef Show might have been cancelled, but it’s likely that this response video is going to reach a whole new wave of potential fans who will now be able to support the series in a way they didn’t get to before. It now has the potential to grow in unexpected ways now that it’s gone viral on social media, and this is only one of the many times the franchise has gone viral with other videos as well. But now fans are going to really need show their support.