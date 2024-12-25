It Just Got Harder to Watch Nickelodeon’s Classic Shows

It just got harder to watch some of Nickelodeon’s older shows, and it’s going to be even harder soon as even more will be leaving streaming services by 2025. Paramount+ seems to be making some major changes to its library as fans of Nickelodeon had already noticed earlier this month that some of their biggest classic had been removed from the streaming service. This included some of their earliest original animated projects like Doug and My Life As a Teenage Robot, and even more recent hits like Breadwinners and Game Shakers. But it turns out, there were more removals on the way.

As spotted by @ToonHive on X, even more Nickelodeon shows have been removed from Paramount+ as of December 23rd. The latest batch of shows includes some animated favorites such as Sanjay and Craig, more younger audience content such as Ni Hao Kai-lan, and even live-action shows like Big Time Rush. It’s such a notable removal after the last batch that something really seems to be changing within Nickelodeon’s place within Paramount overall.

Nickelodeon Shows Removed From Paramount+

The latest batch of Nickelodeon removals from Paramount+ include the likes of:

ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks

Blue’s Room

Big Time Rush

Face’s Music Party

Fanboy & Chum Chum

Ni Hao, Kai-Lan

Oobi

Sanjay & Craig

The Upside Down Show

Tot Cop

While this list might not immediately alert Nickelodeon fans as to Paramount+’s changing streaming library, it follows the last long list of removals from just a few days ago that included the following:

AmesomenessTV

Breadwinners

Doug

Game Shakers

House of Anubis

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge

My Life As A Teenage Robot

The Penguins of Madagascar

Welcome to the Wayne

Wonder Pets

Zoofari

It’s a bit alarming to lose so many shows, and coupled with the fact that even more Nickelodeon shows will be leaving Hulu soon. Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, The Thundermans, and Drake & Josh are set to leave Hulu on January 1st, 2025. So while these shows might not immediately jump out as “big” losses in the grand scheme of their time with Nickelodeon itself, it really is indicative of a much larger, more worrying trend.

What’s Happening to Nickelodeon on Paramount+?

With Paramount+ being the exclusive streaming shows for many of these Nickelodeon shows, that means it’s now a lot harder for fans of these particular series to check them out. Outside of potential DVD and other home media releases previously made available (which are increasingly tough to find on shelves thanks to retail stores like Best Buy moving away from its physical media offerings), it’s increasingly difficult to legally check out these series.

With the licensing not being renewed for many of these shows, it does also seem to indicate how Nickelodeon may be becoming less of a priority for Paramount+. Many of the biggest hit classics are still available, but the loss of shows like Doug are really only the beginning. It seems like a canary in the coal mine where we might seem even more drastic streaming shifts for Nickelodeon’s projects in 2025 and beyond. It can start with the removal of seemingly less in-demand shows, but then get to bigger removals later.

But maybe this will all be alleviated in the coming year as perhaps this is just the result of some reshuffling within the Paramount+ streaming service as well. As we head into the next year and beyond, it remains to be seen whether or not these removed shows have the potential to come back to its streaming library in the future.