The Ultimate SpongeBob SquarePants Action Figures Have Arrived

Super7 doesn't call their top tier, made-to-order action figures "Ultimates" for nothing. They've delivered some truly outstanding 7-inch figures in the Ultimates lineup over the years from a wide range of franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ThunderCats, Power Rangers, Disney, G.I. Joe and more. A few weeks ago they added The Simpsons to the collection, and now they've followed up with another legendary animated series - SpongeBob SquarePants.

The first two Super7 Ultimates figures in the SpongeBob SquarePants wave includes SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks. As is the case with all Ultimates figures, the SpongeBob figures are fully articulated and come with tons of fun accessories. A full breakdown along with pre-order links can be found below.

SpongeBob SquarePants Ultimates Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99 - you won't be charged until it ships): Includes interchangeable heads, arms, and hands, along with accessories like Gary, his Bubble Buddy and a jellyfish.

2x interchangeable heads

Regular head

Bubble blowing head

9x interchangeable hands

2x open hands

2x net hands

2x finger-gun hands

2x pointing finger hand

1x bubble hand

5x interchangeable arms

2x straight arms

2x bent arms

1x bubble blowing arms

Gary

Gary's bowl

Bubble Buddy

Jellyfish

Jellyfish net

Glasses

Sandy Cheeks Ultimates Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99 - you wont' be charged until it ships): Includes interchangeable heads and hands along with accessories like karate gloves, a guitar, and a lasso.

3x interchangeable heads

Regular head

Angry head

Goldfish head

6x interchangeable hands

2x Regular hands

2x Lasso hands

2x Guitar hands

2x oversized karate gloves

Jet pack

Guitar

Cowboy hat

Lasso

Acorn

As noted, these figures are made-to-order, so the pre-order times tend to be longer. Look for the SpongeBob wave to arrive in August of 2022. You can check out more Super7 Ultimates pre-orders here at Entertainment Earth.

