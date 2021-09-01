The Ultimate SpongeBob SquarePants Action Figures Have Arrived
Super7 doesn't call their top tier, made-to-order action figures "Ultimates" for nothing. They've delivered some truly outstanding 7-inch figures in the Ultimates lineup over the years from a wide range of franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ThunderCats, Power Rangers, Disney, G.I. Joe and more. A few weeks ago they added The Simpsons to the collection, and now they've followed up with another legendary animated series - SpongeBob SquarePants.
The first two Super7 Ultimates figures in the SpongeBob SquarePants wave includes SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks. As is the case with all Ultimates figures, the SpongeBob figures are fully articulated and come with tons of fun accessories. A full breakdown along with pre-order links can be found below.
SpongeBob SquarePants Ultimates Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99 - you won't be charged until it ships): Includes interchangeable heads, arms, and hands, along with accessories like Gary, his Bubble Buddy and a jellyfish.
- 2x interchangeable heads
- Regular head
- Bubble blowing head
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 2x open hands
- 2x net hands
- 2x finger-gun hands
- 2x pointing finger hand
- 1x bubble hand
- 5x interchangeable arms
- 2x straight arms
- 2x bent arms
- 1x bubble blowing arms
- Gary
- Gary's bowl
- Bubble Buddy
- Jellyfish
- Jellyfish net
- Glasses
Sandy Cheeks Ultimates Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99 - you wont' be charged until it ships): Includes interchangeable heads and hands along with accessories like karate gloves, a guitar, and a lasso.
- 3x interchangeable heads
- Regular head
- Angry head
- Goldfish head
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 2x Regular hands
- 2x Lasso hands
- 2x Guitar hands
- 2x oversized karate gloves
- Jet pack
- Guitar
- Cowboy hat
- Lasso
- Acorn
As noted, these figures are made-to-order, so the pre-order times tend to be longer. Look for the SpongeBob wave to arrive in August of 2022. You can check out more Super7 Ultimates pre-orders here at Entertainment Earth.
