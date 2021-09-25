The Umbrella Academy Cast Answers Fan Questions During Netflix’s TUDUM

Netflix’s online event, TUDUM, has entered its third hour with Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan serving as master of ceremonies. Throughout the morning, fans have gotten a creepy glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things, seen the first look of , a peek at the new , and much more. The latest portion of the event focused on the highly-anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy, which just wrapped production last month. During TUDUM, the show’s cast answered some behind-the-scenes questions.

Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) starts the video with, “Just wanted to say thank you for all your continued love and support. We have the absolute best fans in the world.” The cast goes on to answer some fun non-show-related questions like their favorite karaoke songs and their signature dance moves. While they didn’t give many hints about season three, they make it clear they’re excited for fans to see what’s in store. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

The third season of The Umbrella Academy will see the return of Page, Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts).

In addition to the returning Hargreeves, the new members of the Sparrow Academy will be played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. According to Netflix, Ben is now “a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.”

The final hour of TUDUM also includes the cast of Emily in Paris debuting the first teaser of the new season, a hello from Imelda Staunton on the set of The Crown‘s fifth season, Zack Snyder joining actor/director Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the trailer of their Army of the Dead heist prequel Army of Thieves, Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay introducing an exclusive clip from their new comedy Don’t Look Up, and news from The Witcher universe.

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season does not yet have a release date, so stick around for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch the first two seasons on Netflix.