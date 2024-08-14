The Umbrella Academy Newcomer Millie Davis Talks Doing Stunts and Playing Allison’s Daughter

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy was released on Netflix last week, and it sees the Hargreeves family setting off on their latest adventure. The entire main cast returned for the fourth season, and they were joined by some newcomers, including Millie Davis, who plays Allison Hargreeves’ (Emmy Raver-Lampman) daughter. The character was previously portrayed by Coco Assad, but Davis stepped in now that Claire is older. At the final season’s premiere in Los Angeles, ComicBook had the chance to chat with Davis who spoke about studying Raver-Lampman and doing stunts.

“It was definitely bittersweet for me, but the cast was so gracious towards me and really welcomed me into their family, which I’m so grateful for,” Davis said when asked what it was like to join the show in its final season. “I think I’m just so excited to see how everything turned out.”

“I went back and I watched through some [of the series] just to see how Allison sort of talked about Claire because I know that Claire was a name that was constantly brought up through the seasons as something she wanted to go back to,” Davis explained. “So I watched to sort of see how their relationship was.”

“And I studied the actress who played Claire, the younger version as well, to sort of see her facial movements and her mannerisms,” Davis added. “So I hope that that sort of showed through in the scenes. Emmy’s amazing and just working with her is such an honor for me.”

Millie Davis on Doing a Stunt in The Umbrella Academy:

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves in episode 402 of The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2024

There’s a moment in the new season of The Umbrella Academy that sees Claire knocking out a would-be-attacker.

“We did tons of rehearsals for that,” Davis shared with ComicBook. “I was really nervous because I’ve never really done any sort of stunt or anything like that before. And while it was very small, there was still a lot of coordination that had to go into it to make sure nobody got hurt.”

“But my favorite moment was when we were on set, they gave me a soft bat to work with, so I wasn’t hitting him with full metal,” she added. “And the actor who played that character was a very big stunt person. He was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just swap it out for a real bat. It’ll make it look more natural.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Just whack me as hard as you can with it. Make it look really real.’ So I was just standing there with a real metal bat, whacking him with it.”

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?

You can read Netflix’s description of the final season of The Umbrella Academy here: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.”

Stay tuned for more from our The Umbrella Academy red carpet interviews. The show’s final season is now available to watch on Netflix.