The Umbrella Academy Season 3 First Look Released by Netflix

To mark just fifty days until the release of The Umbrella Academy season three, Netflix has released a host of new photos that offer a fresh look at the returning cast members and the all-new characters that will debut, the previously revealed Sparrow Academy. An official trailer for the show's new episodes hasn't been released yet but with seven weeks left to promote the series the first footage can't be too far away. One thing that has been confirmed for the new season is that actor Elliot Page's character has had a name change as well, now known as "Viktor Hargreeves" moving forward. You can see Viktor along with some of the new characters in the photos below.

Netflix's official description for the new season reads as follows: "After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) – now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"