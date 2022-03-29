Netflix’s Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Reveals First Look Photo Of His Character Viktor Hargreeves

Elliot Page has revealed a first-look photo at his new character in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, “Viktor Hargreeves.” Page posted the photo to twitter with the caption “Meet Viktor Hargreeves”. Take a look at it below! Page has been making headlines all over the place after re-introducing himself to the public in December of 2020: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are hey/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” Page wrote at the time.”

Umbrella Academy Season 3 will make the change easy for Page, as the team ended Season 2 coming to a new variant timeline. The Academy kids discovered their history as superheroes was replaced with a new one in which “The Sparrow Academy” rose to prominence in their place. It’s been made clear that from here on out, the Netflix series will be taking a very divergent path from the graphic novel source material by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am very close with Gerard and Gabriel, so I pitch them the season before I do it, let them know what I’m doing,” series showrunner Steve Blackman previously told ComicBook.com. “They’re very kind and they’re pitching me where they’re going in the next volumes, and you know, the two mediums are sort of crossing over now, sometimes they’re looking at something I do and say, we should put that in the graphic novel, and they’re saying, well, why don’t you do this in the show.

We accept they’re sort of different things, but we love any times we can find these crossovers. But I have a good sense of where they’re going, I have an idea of where I want to go, and we’re sort of working together to get to that happy place. But I don’t want to get ahead of them. I love what they do. So hopefully if it times out, it never will.”

Another big change to the series is that Umbrella Academy Season 3 will be the first one to go from a TV-14 to TV-MA rating. Fans are excited to see how the show plays in a more mature format.

The Umbrella Academy will return with season 3 on June 22nd. Elliot Page is releasing a memoir in 2023.