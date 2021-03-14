The Walking Dead Brings Back an Old Trick in Grimy and Gory New Episode “One More”

When Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) set off in search of food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria, they pull out an old trick first seen seasons ago on The Walking Dead. In the opening minutes of "One More," released online ahead of the episode's Sunday premiere on AMC, the pair of survivors are two weeks into their grimy and gore-filled supply run when they come across a walker outside of tall grass. Gabriel unpacks a kitchen timer, turns the dial, and tosses it into the field nearby to draw out the lurking walkers attracted to its loud ring.

Another character used a similar tactic back in the penultimate episode of Season 5, "Try," where we see Enid (Katelyn Nacon) using a timer to lure a lone walker towards its sound when out in the woods with Carl (Chandler Riggs). In the midseason finale of Season 9, "Evolution," we saw something similar when Daryl (Norman Reedus) used the ringing of an old-fashioned alarm clock to change the direction of a walker herd.

(Enid uses a kitchen timer to distract a walker in Episode 515. Photo: AMC)

Showrunner Angela Kang has described "One More" as a "back-to-the-basics survival story" pitting Gabriel and Aaron against the unpredictable Mays (guest star Robert Patrick), who poses a physical and philosophical danger to the two Alexandrians when they hunker down for the night inside a warehouse.

"We get to see Aaron and Gabriel on just an old-fashioned Walking Dead survival story that tells us a lot about the state of Alexandria, which is going to be really, really important for the story going forward," Kang said during the Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "This is an episode I love. It's really a kind of back-to-the-basics survival story, very classic Walking Dead, just our people out in the world on a search for food. Just basic, basic stuff, but really, these characters get to get into some pretty deep philosophy about what's the state of the world, what do they believe, do they believe people are redeemable? I think both Father Gabriel and Aaron have been on a journey that's interesting in terms of their worldview, so a lot of things come crashing in."

"One More" premieres Sunday, March 14, on AMC.

