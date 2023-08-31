The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Sets Early Fan Screenings in Theaters

Before Norman Reedus washes ashore in France in his new Walking Dead spin-off, AMC Networks is bringing Daryl Dixon to four U.S. cities. The network announced Thursday that a series of multi-city fan screenings of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will take place ahead of the show's September 10th series premiere on AMC and AMC+. In partnership with BeyondFest, Alamo Drafthouse and Rooftop Films, AMC will screen the first two episodes back-to-back during a special event preview on Tuesday, September 5th, and Wednesday, September 6th, in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin.

The Daryl Dixon fan screenings are free to attend with RSVP, but seating is first come, first served. See the ticketing information and details below, and visit the websites to RSVP or book your seats:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Fan Screening – Tuesday, September 5th



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Fan Screening – Wednesday, September 6th

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Sweepstakes



AMC also announced The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's French Tour Sweepstakes, where five lucky winners and their guests will follow in the footsteps of Daryl Dixon with an exclusive tour of France curated by the legendary Condé Nast Traveler. Fans can enter now through September 10th for free on the official website. AMC notes that the sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the U.S. 21 years of age or older, and grand prize winners must have a valid U.S. passport and be able to travel from October 19th-October 22nd, 2023.



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl's (Reedus) journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home after he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. As he makes the journey, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival and Jason Richman.

The new series premieres Sunday, September 10th, on AMC and AMC+.

