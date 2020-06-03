The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Speaks Out In Support Of Black Lives Matter

✖

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is speaking up about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. Following a post by The Walking Dead's official Twitter account which cited tweets in support of the movement as a reason for some followers unfollowing the account, Kirkman shared his continued support of diversity, equality, and safety for all people. "Looks like we lost quite a few followers after posting about [Black Lives Matter]," The Walking Dead tweeted. "We hope those who left educate themselves on these vital racial issues and learn to stand alongside their Black neighbors. #TWDFamily prides itself on its diversity."

Kirkman quoted the tweet with an additional message of his own. "The #TWDFamily is only a family if all members enjoy the same level of safety, security, & prosperity," he said. "Let's all do the work need to opeen our eyes to injustice so we can turrn this time of hate into a time of learning and hopefully, progress."

Check out the tweets from Kirkman and Skybound's The Walking Dead below.

The #TWDfamily is only a family if all members enjoy the same level of safety, security & prosperity. Let’s all do the work needed to open our eyes to injustice so we can turn this time of hate into a time of learning and hopefully, progress. #BLM https://t.co/7Ltw5gz5xX — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) June 3, 2020

More embers of The Walking Dead family have been using their voice to encourage change.

Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus, for example, was spotted in Los Angeles participating in the Black Lives Matter protests. Videos of the moments which have surfaced on social media, seeing him taking photos with fans and encouraging others to be in high spirits while letting their voices be heard.

The Walking Dead shared some photos of Reedus' time out in Los Angeles below,

The show's King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton has also been active on social media, sharing posts from others with his own commentary on it but also sharing a post of his own with feeling about the current events in the United States where millions are protesting police brutality and inequality.

"I feel so ineffective," he said. "I want to help you understand that [Black Lives Matter] does not mean yours doesn't. I want to help you understand that we can hate the violence we see in the streets and still be upset about what it erupted from. I want to help you understand that after 50 years of living, I would like to drive my fairly nice car in my own neighborhood without being accused of having stolen it. I want my life to matter before they realize, 'Oh you're that guy from that show.' Some of you are gonna take this the wrong way but I'll keep trying. It's all any of us can do."

