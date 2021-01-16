The Walking Dead Releases First Photo From Season 10 Episode Guest-Starring Robert Patrick

✖

A machete-wielding Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and the metal-armed Aaron (Ross Marquand) are back in action in a new look at The Walking Dead's extended season 10 episode "One More," which adds Robert Patrick in a guest-starring role. The Terminator 2: Judgment Day and television's Scorpion star will play Mays, the tough-looking survivor revealed in the first trailer for the six new episodes launching in February on AMC. In an earlier virtual table read clip with Gilliam and Marquand, Patrick's misanthrope character attempts to provoke Gabriel by telling the faithful priest he uses a pile of Bibles as toilet paper.

In the March 14 episode from director Laura Belsey (season 10 episodes "What It Always Is," "The Tower") and writers Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes ("Ghosts," "Stalker"), "Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test."

(Photo: AMC Studios)

Set in the aftermath of the Whisperer War, "One More" sees a drunken Gabriel admit to Aaron that he no longer wishes to preach. "Do you really think things are gonna go back to the way they were?"

Aaron says "they have to," but Gabriel is less optimistic. "They won't," he says. "The world isn't built for who we used to be." After debating good and evil, Gabriel stumbles across Mays, who challenges his position as a man of the cloth.

"A lot of people think all I do is villains, and it's not true. I don't do villains, I also do roles that are, I think, heroic in nature, and the guys have values. They're salt of the Earth people," Patrick told kinowetter in a recent interview about his role as Zakhar in The Rising Hawk, suggesting what might have drawn him to The Walking Dead. "You know, John Wayne is a big hero of mine. I like that sort of stoic character, and whenever I get the chance to play that, I look forward to it."

"I actually feel like I should have more opportunities to do it, quite honest with you, but we'll see as things progress if I'll get more opportunities for that," Patrick added. "I enjoy it very much. I don't always just like being a villain, I like to stand up for something that I believe in."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.