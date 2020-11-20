The Walking Dead Actor Reacts to Terminator 2 Co-Star Robert Patrick Joining Season 10

✖

The Walking Dead actor Xander Berkeley congratulates his Terminator 2: Judgment Day co-star Robert Patrick on his role in the zombie drama's upcoming extended season 10, where Patrick plays a "rough-looking survivor" named Mays. Patrick's guest role, announced by network AMC alongside Walking Dead guest stars Okea Eme-Akwari and Hilarie Burton Morgan on Thursday, was previewed in a virtual table read performed by Patrick and series regulars Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), and Ross Marquand (Aaron). Mays surprises a drunk Gabriel and Aaron during a supply run in "One More," one of six new season 10 episodes currently in production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Excited to be able to announce this! Such a wonderful production to work with," Patrick wrote on Instagram after his role went public Thursday. "Very excited about what we shot! Cannot wait for y'all to see it!!"

Patrick portrayed the liquid metal T-1000 opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the James Cameron-directed T2, where Berkeley played Todd Voight — the foster father of John Connor (Edward Furlong), the future leader of the human resistance — who is murdered by Patrick's shape-shifting T-1000.

"Congrats buddy! Say hi for me," Berkeley wrote with a smile when replying to Patrick's post on Instagram.

(Photo: Instagram)

The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, who was married to The Terminator and T2 writer-director James Cameron from 1985 to 1989, also served as executive producer on both films.

In the table read clip from "One More," released Thursday, Patrick's Mays has a tense encounter with the religious Gabriel when he says he uses bibles as toilet paper because he "can find them everywhere."

"Maybe instead of wiping your ass with it," Gabriel shoots back, "you should read it."

Mays has read it cover-to-cover, he says, "That's why I wipe my ass with it,. It must be hard preaching about something you don't believe in. Evil people aren't the exception to the rule; they are the rule. There's nothing left in this world but thieves and murderers."

Gabriel, who mulls over the thought of no longer preaching, says to Mays: "There's still goodness. You just have to look for it."

"Who are you trying to convince, Father," Mays retorts, "me, or you?"

Berkeley played Gregory, the slimy ex-leader of the Hilltop colony, between seasons 6 and 9. Berkeley's character was killed off in the season 9 premiere, "A New Beginning," when Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) executed him following a pair of attempts against her life.