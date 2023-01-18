The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details

Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.

According to a press release, announced special features include a deleted scene from Season 11 Episode 10, "New Haunts," and Season 11 Episode 11, "Rogue Element." There's no word yet if the Final Season Blu-ray will feature other extras: past seasons came complete on home release with audio commentaries from cast and crew, making-of featurettes, an "In Memoriam," and bonus and extended scenes not seen on TV.

Lionsgate describes The Walking Dead Final Season Blu-ray: "In the epic final season of The Walking Dead, Daryl and Maggie embark on a risky mission with Negan to root out the shadowy Reapers while Eugene and Ezekiel make contact with the sprawling Commonwealth. To secure aid for Alexandria – their goal – they must assimilate…a tough ask for people who've seen no end of deceit, betrayal, and loss. Stunned by the Commonwealth's resources, the group slowly adjusts to their new home, but they can't ignore what lurks beneath its seemingly civilized surface. Soon, threats abound, loyalties are tested, and shocking fates await. But the fight for the future, threatened by an ever-growing population of walkers, means the walking dead will live on…"

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episodes

1. Acheron: Part I

2. Acheron: Part II

3. Hunted

4. Rendition

5. Out of the Ashes

6. On the Inside

7. Promises Broken

8. For Blood

9. No Other Way



10. New Haunts

11. Rogue Element

12. The Lucky Ones

13. Warlords

14. The Rotten Core

15. Trust

16. Acts of God



17. Lockdown

18. A New Deal



19. Variant



20. What's Been Lost



21. Outpost 22



22. Faith



23. Family



24. Rest in Peace (Series Finale)

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 on Digital

Episodes are available for digital download (priced at $2.99 per HD episode or $39.99 for the season) on Amazon Prime Video. On Vudu, episodes are priced $2.99 (HDX) and $1.99 (SD); the season is available for purchase in standard definition ($30.99) and high definition ($39.99).

Where to Watch Season 11 of The Walking Dead, Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3



As of January 2023, all three parts and 24 episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season are available to stream on Netflix. Season 11 episodes are currently unavailable to stream on AMC+.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Seasons 1-10

The first ten seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and on STAR on Disney+ in the UK.

The Walking Dead Cast

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD on March 14th. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.