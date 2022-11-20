The Walking Dead Series Finale: How and When to Watch

After 11 seasons, AMC's The Walking Dead comes to an end on Sunday night. Based on the post-apocalyptic horror comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead first debuted on October 31, 2010, and soon became one of the most popular shows on television, spawning numerous spinoffs.

In addition to the series finale itself there will also be a live, red carpet pre-show event, followed by Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale live. Here's what you need to know about watching the series finale of The Walking Dead, including where, how, and what time to tune in for each aspect of this series farewell.

When does the series finale of The Walking Dead air?

The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace," will premiere tonight, Sunday, November 20th at 6pm PT/9pm ET on AMC. The episode will also be available to stream on AMC+ at the same time it airs on AMC. Subscribers will not be able to watch the episode early.

How long is the series finale of The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead series finale has an extended runtime of 90 minutes on AMC. Without commercials, expect the episode to clock in at an expanded 59-65 minutes instead of the standard 42-minute runtime.

Can you watch The Walking Dead series finale without cable?

New subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial to watch The Walking Dead series finale on AMC+; the subscription continues at $6.99 per month. The streaming service is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Cord-cutters can watch The Walking Dead live on DirecTV Stream, Philo or FuboTV. New customers can sign up for 5-day or 7-day trials to watch The Walking Dead free in their first week. The Walking Dead series finale is streaming on AMC+ starting November 20th.

What is the full schedule for The Walking Dead Series Finale Event?

You can find the live schedule for the series finale event below.

The Walking Dead: Red Carpet Live Pre-Show

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest In Peace" Series Finale

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+

Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale Live

7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+

The Walking Dead Series Finale: "Rest In Peace" Back-to-Back Encores

9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET, and again at 10:30pm PT / 1:30am ET on AMC

Will you be tuning into the series finale of The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.