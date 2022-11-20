Who Dies in The Walking Dead Series Finale?

The Walking Dead is on death watch. On Sunday night, AMC's zombie drama ends its 11-season run with the biggest death of all — the show itself. After the penultimate episode ended with all the characters in mortal danger, and with the countdown to the final episode underway, one question remains: who isn't making it out of The Walking Dead alive? Answers won't come until the extended series finale premieres live tonight at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, so here's our final take on which characters won't make it to the end.

Rosita

Rosita (Christian Serratos) is on what may be a suicide mission. She has intel that her daughter, Coco, is being held at the children's home in the Commonwealth's lower ward. Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) has ordered her trooper army to divert an invading walker horde away from the Estates to the lower wards, which Col. Vickers (Monique Grant) noted would be a death sentence for thousands of Commonwealth citizens. Does Rosita die saving her child? It would be a tragic fate, but one that is rooted in the comic books.

Jerry



Also on a risky mission is Jerry (Cooper Andrews), last seen covered in guts and wading into the walker herd that overran the Commonwealth. After amputating Lydia's (Cassady McClincy) walker-bitten arm, which happened as she tried to save boyfriend Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), the big softie offered to go out and find Elijah, Luke (Dan Fogler), and Jules (Alex Sgambati). Stepping out from their RV besieged by walkers, Jerry said: "I find them, I find you. Piece of cobbler. See you on the other side." Famous last words?

Aaron

"Loss is inevitable." So said Aaron (Ross Marquand) in some fatherly advice to Lydia earlier this season, perhaps foreshadowing he won't make it home to daughter Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) back at Alexandria. As the de facto leader of the Alexandria Safe-Zone, and having an uncanny resemblance to the comic's Rick Grimes, Aaron has already taken on some of Rick's role from the comic books. Will he suffer a twist on Rick's comic fate, too?

Luke and Jules

Set your phasers to probable: to borrow a phrase from Star Trek, couple Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati) may have just returned from a lengthy absence only to die as red shirts in the series finale. (Also: Luke is actually wearing a red shirt. Coincidence? Well, maybe.) Did Luke and Jules survive Oceanside's wipeout only to die to the horde swarming the Commonwealth? To riff on Star Trek again: They're dead, Jim.

Governor Pamela Milton



Leader. Politician. Mother. The Commonwealth's corrupt Governor Milton is many things, and she might add "child-killer" to the list as Judith Grimes' (Cailey Fleming) life hangs in the balance. In the penultimate episode, a vengeful Governor Milton tried to gun down Maggie (Lauren Cohan) — only for Judith to push her out of the way and take the bullet herself. The Governor lured the Alexandrians into a death trap, arrested General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) on accusations of treason, shot Judith, and callously sent a swarm after the Commonwealth's poor. Like the other Governor, Milton is too far gone to live.



See our guide on how to watch The Walking Dead series finale event live on cable or streaming when the episode premieres tonight, November 20th, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage.

