The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Reveals Peek at Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis Return

“It’s happening,” teases Annet Mahendru of Pollyanna McIntosh’s return as Jadis on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Six years after she disappeared aboard a helicopter with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on The Walking Dead, Jadis is back as a high-ranking officer in the Civic Republic Military. Worlds collide when Jadis reconnects with a figure from her mysterious past in Season 2 of World Beyond, where a conspiracy involving the Alliance of the Three — and Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), Huck’s mother — threatens the CRM’s mission to eradicate empties from the planet as the last light of the world.

See the new look at McIntosh’s return as Jadis (a.k.a. Anne) below:

“I think what’s really special about walking into a large universe, I’ve done it a few times in the past… you know that this storyline is already so established, and runs so deep, and can bend and shift at any point, and things bleed into one another,” Nico Tortorella, who plays Huck’s ex-friend Felix, told ComicBook about the Jadis crossover. “And it was fantastic to have Pollyanna come and join this season, she brings such a force to Jadis, and to just the universe in general, that it really grounded our story in the larger Walking Dead universe, and that’s important.”

Season 2 of the spin-off will answer some questions about Jadis’ journey in the six years that passed during Season 9 of The Walking Dead, revealing what happened after that fateful flight with Rick.

“Six years have gone by, and we’re not going to ignore those six years that passed in between her leaving that show and coming onto this show. She will be talking a bit about what happened to her after she climbed on that helicopter with Rick,” showrunner Matt Negrete, who created the spin-off with former Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple, told EW. “And I do think, from a Walking Dead fan perspective, that’s going to be very intriguing for a lot of people watching.”

McIntosh is still set to star opposite Lincoln in the Walking Dead movies announced by Gimple in 2018. According to an official description from AMC Studios, the first film in the planned trilogy will “explore the story of where Rick is taken and what he faces in a new corner of the zombie apocalypse” after his disappearance.

World Beyond viewers are advised Season 2 Episode 5 airs the first credits scene of the season when “Quatervois” premieres October 31 on AMC.

World Beyond viewers are advised Season 2 Episode 5 airs the first credits scene of the season when "Quatervois" premieres October 31 on AMC.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond air Sundays at 10/9c on AMC.