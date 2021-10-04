Jadis Returns With the CRM in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season Teaser

https://youtu.be/p2_u2W5z-4c

Jadis (The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh) is reporting for duty with the Civic Republic Military this season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In Season 2, launched Sunday with CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) testing asset Hope (Alexa Mansour) and her commitment to a future, Jadis (a.k.a. Anne) returns some six years after disappearing aboard a CRM helicopter with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). The episodes ahead this season will reveal more about Jadis’ journey so far from a junkyard on The Walking Dead to the sprawling Civic Republic, where she’s on a mission to “create a new era on this planet.”

“In the trailer, when we reveal that Jadis is indeed going to be a part of this show, there’s some dialogue that accompanies that visual,” TWD: World Beyond showrunner Matt Negrete previously told EW about McIntosh’s return to the Walking Dead Universe. “She’s talking about how much she believes in the CRM. She sees it as the last light of the world. We don’t know if that’s a put-on or if that’s real, but that’s what she’s saying nonetheless.”

“She’s wearing that CRM uniform,” Negrete noted, “and it’s also got a very interesting, decorative rope to it that we haven’t seen on a CRM uniform before. So it’s possible she’s a different part of the CRM, and we might be revealing more about that.”

When Jadis touches back down on World Beyond, it will be the audience’s first time seeing her since that fateful flight on a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead in 2018.

“Six years have gone by, and we’re not going to ignore those six years that passed in between her leaving that show and coming onto this show. She will be talking a bit about what happened to her after she climbed on that helicopter with Rick,” said Negrete, who co-created World Beyond with former Walking Dead showrunner and CRM master planner Scott Gimple. “And I do think, from a Walking Dead fan perspective, that’s going to be very intriguing for a lot of people watching.”

New episodes of TWD: World Beyond Season 2 premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD and stay tuned to ComicBook for coverage all season long.