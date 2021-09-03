Jadis' Return on The Walking Dead: World Beyond Could Explain What Happened to Heath

✖

What happened to Heath? The long-missing Alexandrian (Corey Hawkins) mysteriously disappeared in Season 7 of The Walking Dead, but it's the return of Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) that could solve the cold case on Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. It was Jadis, then the leader of the Scavengers, who traded Heath to the Civic Republic in exchange for supplies for her junkyard-dwelling survivors in Season 7. The Civic Republic and its military, the shadowy CRM, are the helicopter group behind the "A" and "B" codes connecting Walking Dead and World Beyond, where Jadis returns as a high-ranking soldier in the military force determined to "create a new era on this planet."

In 2017, then Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple said we "definitely have not seen the last of Heath" and that there would be answers about the PPP key card left at the site of his disappearance. The World Beyond co-creator has since revealed Season 2 hints at what happened after Jadis flies away with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) aboard a CRM helicopter in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, so there's a chance we learn what happened to Heath after he's trafficked to the CRM.

The Walking Dead seemed to remind viewers of Heath with a Season 11 Easter egg on the Wall of the Lost, a photo board filled with images of missing persons posted outside the Commonwealth. This advanced community located in Charleston, West Virginia, is dwarfed in size only by the Civic Republic, a secret civilization of some 200,000 survivors on the other side of the country. According to Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) on World Beyond, the CRM defends this populace so that they can "create the future" and reclaim the world from the undead.

"That was kind of the intention that we had in the back of our heads this whole time," Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER in 2018 when confirming Jadis is behind Heath's disappearance. "Even back in that season [Season 7] where you know we had to write the wonderful Corey Hawkins out because he had huge opportunities in the feature film world... those seeds were already set there."

Heath might even make his comeback alongside Jadis — maybe as a soldier in the CRM. Season 2 of World Beyond reveals more about this mysterious group, even taking place in locations where Rick has been in the six-plus years since he disappeared from The Walking Dead, and "familiar faces" are along for the ride. (But don't expect to see Rick's return in World Beyond.)

"[Season 2] really is about those different worlds, those very different worlds. It will be getting deeper into the CRM as the [Season 1] finale pretty much indicated," Gimple previously told TWDUniverse. "We might see familiar faces pop up, it's possible."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns with new episodes Sunday, October 3, on AMC.