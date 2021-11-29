A Devastating Death on TWD: World Beyond’s Penultimate Episode

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, “Death and the Dead.” There’s a major casualty in the war with the Civic Republic Military on the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After Huck (Annet Mahendru) exposes a CRM plot to commit genocide against the 87,000 survivors of Portland with the green liquid chlorine gas the CRM used to wipe out Omaha and the Campus Colony, Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) mobilizes the military to quell a rebellion. Meanwhile, rebel sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) carry out their plan to escape the CR Research Facility — and take it down on their way out.

After wiping their research the CRM used to progress Project Votus, the Bennett family’s exit strategy hinges on Hope’s science classmate Mason Beale (Will Meyers). The son of the CRM’s yet-to-be-seen Major General Beale, the Bennetts use the hostage to negotiate their escape from the facility with two fueled-up trucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The group’s action against the CRM comes to a standoff at a guard gate outside the facility where Jadis and her troops attempt to negotiate the safe surrender of the Major General’s son. Former Campus Colony security officer Felix (Nico Tortorella) trains his gun on Mason, declaring the terms of the deal: they drive off and Beale’s son is handed over unharmed.

Hastening the impasse is an approaching column of the dead the escapees herded towards the facility. Felix threatens to kill Mason, the group’s sole bargaining chip preventing the CRM from gunning them down.

RELATED: TWD: World Beyond Declassifies the CRM Conspiracy

Jadis defends the CRM’s genocide as a means of protecting the limited resources of the Civic Republic, the hidden city home to 200,000 of the living and the “last light of the world.” According to Jadis, the 110,000 souls killed in the tactical military operation that destroyed Omaha and the Campus Colony was “mercy.”

When walkers breach the compound, Mason headbutts Iris and breaks free from her boyfriend Percy (Ted Sutherland) in the commotion. Jadis orders one-shot kills as Percy chases down the escaping Mason amid a hail of bullets fired by black-clad CRM soldiers.

Iris is devastated to see Percy sprawled on the ground with a bullet hole through the back of his head. Hope turns her gun on Mason, blaming him for Percy’s death, but Iris talks her down. The group leaves Mason — and Huck — behind and flees the facility, leaving Jadis to answer to Major General Beale.

The series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, “The Last Light,” is streaming now on AMC+ and airs December 5 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and ComicBook’s @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.