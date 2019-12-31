Last Call to Get a $5 Amazon Credit on The Witcher eBooks

The success of Netflix’s The Witcher series has propelled author Andrzej Sapkowski to the top of Amazon’s author rankings. In other words, many fans of the show are planning to spend the period between season 1 and season 2 catching up on the books that inspired the Netflix series and the hit games from CD Projekt Red. If you’re one of them, today is the last day to take advantage of an Amazon deal that offers a $5 eBook credit when you spend $20 on eBooks.

Note that the deal is “by invitation only”, so it might not be available to everyone. You must also purchase the $20 in eBooks by 11:59pm PST (2:59am EST) tonight, December 31st / January 1st. Finally, the deal must be activated here (you may need to sign in). You can shop all of The Witcher books right here and get Kindle devices here. If you’re confused about where to start with The Witcher books, the recommended reading order is available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last Wish (short stories)

Sword of Destiny (short stories)

Blood of Elves

Time of Contempt

Baptism of Fire

Tower of the Swallow

The Lady of the Lake

Season of Storms (takes place within the stories of The Last Wish, but it’s easier to read at the end).

Keep in mind that the deal works with all Kindle eBook purchases, though The Witcher books are a prime target – especially since many of the physical books are currently sold out on Amazon.

As for the show, here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.