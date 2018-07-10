‘This Is Us’ Creator Drops First Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Season 3 Filming

This Is Us is back in action. Dan Fogelman, who created the hit NBC drama, shared a still image of Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, from the first scene filmed of season 3 on Tuesday.

“First scene up, Season 3 baby!!!” Fogelman wrote, adding the hashtag #ThisIsUs.

Fogelman told fans Monday night that he was going to stress eat all day Tuesday, thanks to the first day of season 3 filming and also the trailer debut of his movie, Life Itself.

“Tomorrow morning we start shooting S3 of #ThisIsUs and the trailer comes out for my film #LifeItself and I’m very excited for both things while also planning a massive stress eat. Goodnight,” Fogelman wrote.

Tomorrow morning we start shooting S3 of #ThisIsUs and the trailer comes out for my film #LifeItself and I’m very excited for both things while also planning a massive stress eat. Goodnight. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 10, 2018

Fogelman isn’t the only one excited to get a jump on the third season of the show. Star Chrissy Metz opened up Monday night about what felt to her like “the first day of school.”

“Tomorrow we officially start shooting season three of @nbcthisisus! Y’all, it feels like the night before the first day of school!” Metz wrote in an Instagram caption. “It’s difficult to put into a post what this show and the special humans who make it possible mean to me. I am flooded with emotion and gratitude for each one of you who are as excited as we are to share these new chapters together!”

Metz and co-star Mandy Moore have both gushed over the scripts for season 3 and admitted to being left in tears afterward.

“Just read our season 3 premiere episode on the fight home… The flight attendant asked if I was okay… still not sure,” Metz wrote on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Moore also read the script on a plane ride. “Reading the first episode of [This Is Us] season 3, followed by [Queer Eye] is NOT for the faint of heart,” Moore wrote in a selfie showing off her puffy eyes.

Last month, NBC announced that This Is Us will return on Tuesday, Sept. 25 in its usual 9 p.m. ET time slot. The network will use This Is Us as a lead-in to its new medical drama, New Amsterdam.