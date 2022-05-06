Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi to Guest Judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

✖

Taika Waititi is known for an array of projects ranging from What We Do in the Shadows to Jojo Rabbit, but our readers probably know him best as the director of Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to helm the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, before moving on to some other big projects like his untitled Star Wars film. However, there's something else Waititi fans have to look forward to even sooner... the director is expected to appear as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Waititi won't be the only big-name popping up on the first season of Australia's Drag Race, which will premiere on May 1st. Kylie Minogue is also expected to be a guest judge on the new series.

"I'm so excited to finally be a part of RuPaul's Drag Race for the first series [of] Down Under," Minogue said in a statement. "It's such an iconic show and I can't wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under's first Drag Superstar!"

As for Waititi, Marvel fans cannot wait for his next installment to the Thor films. "I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

In addition to Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Waititi is expected to reprise his role as Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is also expected to feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, but his role is currently a mystery.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.