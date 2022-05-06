Star Wars: Taika Waititi Has Hilarious Reaction to Directing News

✖

This week featured so much Star Wars news, it can be hard to keep up! During the Disney Investor Day live stream, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, shared that Hayden Christensen will be playing Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more! One of the most exciting topics on the docket was the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. While the movie was reportedly confirmed back in May, hearing the official announcement from Kennedy caused a hilarious reaction from Waititi.

"A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker @TaikaWaititi is in development. Get ready for an unforgettable ride," the official Star Wars account tweeted. Waititi took a screenshot of the post and shared it to Instagram, writing, "What?? Ugh, as a longtime fan of Star Wars I'm so angry about what I'm about to do to ruin it." You can check out the post below:

It's no surprise to see Waititi joking about the news. The director is surely no stranger to the backlash pretty much every Star Wars director has endured at one point in history. However, considering his track record, the Oscar-winner is likely to create something fans will enjoy.

During an interview with BBC over the summer, the topic of Star Wars came and Waititi confirmed, "We're writing."

This won't be Waititi's first foray into Star Wars. The director also helmed the season one finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Waititi also earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his portrayal of IG-11. "The entire planet is buzzing about me being nominated for my robotic acting. Guys, there are other nominees outside of the coveted Voice-over Character category. Ugh, it can't be all about me ALL OF THE TIME," Waititi joked on Twitter. The actor/director also paid tribute to his fellow nominees, saying, "Some people's acting skillz are so powerful that they don't even need to use their face!"

Taika Waititi's untitled Star Wars film does not yet have a release date. However, his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on May 6, 2022.