Director Roland Emmerich Reveals the Biggest Challenge of Those About to Die

From projects like Stargate to Independence Day to 2012 to Midway, filmmaker Roland Emmerich is no stranger to operating at a storytelling level that is much different from his peers. Despite his many accomplishments in bombastic storytelling, his latest project is Those About to Die, a TV series set during Roman times that allowed him the chance to spread out his narrative landscape, as the ten episodes offer roughly a ten-hour run time. While this sprawling story allowed Emmerich new opportunities, it also presented him with unique challenges. Those About to Die will premiere on Peacock on July 18th.

When asked by ComicBook what the biggest challenge of the series was, Emmerich confirmed, “It was probably the horse races, the chariot races. I think they’re so intricate, and they’re so different. There’s also great movies made about it, but there [weren’t any] where you look behind the scenery, where you look behind to see what goes into it … the trainers and the charioteers, and the horses. And then, I tell you, seven rounds on the Circus Maximus, the horses were wet at the end. It’s really kind of amazing.”

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

While Emmerich has delivered major spectacles chronicling all manner of subjects, the filmmaker noted how Those About to Die allowed him to spend more time with the ensemble of characters, which sets it apart from his films.

“Well, the project was really big, and you have more time to tell stories. You can pretty much analyze a character and then have him over the episodes develop,” Emmerich expressed. “And that’s, for me, something which I more and more got into by watching it. And so, at one point, I wanted to make my own show and then I chose Those About to Die, which just takes place in the 70s after Christ.”

