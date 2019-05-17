TV Shows

Tick Fans Rally to Save the Series, #SaveTheTick Trending on Twitter

Fans were stunned earlier today when The Tick creator Ben Edlund revealed that Amazon Studios […]

Fans were stunned earlier today when The Tick creator Ben Edlund revealed that Amazon Studios decided not to renew the comical superhero series for a third season. While the show has effectively been cancelled on its original network, some are still holding out hope for a continuation of the series.

After Edlund revealed Amazon’s decision to pass on new episodes, Arthur actor Griffin Newman explained that he and his fellow cast were still signed on for more episodes of the series, and that production companies Josephson Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television were shopping around for a new home for The Tick.

Of course, this caused an outpouring of support from fans who demand to see more episodes of The Tick. Many fans have taken to social media with the call to action #SaveTheTick, hoping that a new network might come along and save the series.

Here’s what fans have to say about Amazon’s cancellation of The Tick, pleading that the show could continue on in some shape or form.

