Tick Fans Rally to Save the Series, #SaveTheTick Trending on Twitter

Fans were stunned earlier today when The Tick creator Ben Edlund revealed that Amazon Studios decided not to renew the comical superhero series for a third season. While the show has effectively been cancelled on its original network, some are still holding out hope for a continuation of the series.

After Edlund revealed Amazon’s decision to pass on new episodes, Arthur actor Griffin Newman explained that he and his fellow cast were still signed on for more episodes of the series, and that production companies Josephson Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television were shopping around for a new home for The Tick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because people keep asking, just want to clearly state that crowdfunding another season is very much impossible for a thousand reasons that I’m not going to get into on Twitter. Moving to a broadcast network, on the other hand, is VERY feasible. #SaveTheTick — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) May 16, 2019

Of course, this caused an outpouring of support from fans who demand to see more episodes of The Tick. Many fans have taken to social media with the call to action #SaveTheTick, hoping that a new network might come along and save the series.

Here’s what fans have to say about Amazon’s cancellation of The Tick, pleading that the show could continue on in some shape or form.

Calling All Blankies!

CALLING ALL BLANKIES 🚨 🚨🚨

Time to show your love for our boy @GriffLightning and help keep The Tick alive! Share the tag #SaveTheTick and we’ll RT 👍#SaveTheTick #NoBitsProTick pic.twitter.com/0KoWomZ3fj — Blank Check Podcast (@blankcheckpod) May 16, 2019

Just sayin…

Such good pups

You have the audacity to cancel OUR show?! You want to depress cute puppers?! Well fine *tongue out to you amaZzzZzzon*. DESTINY WILL FIND US ANOTHER NETWORK!!! Petition to #SaveTheTick !!! @TheTickTV #TheTick pic.twitter.com/NBlPhShZiA — Merly! TheCosplayDog (@thecosplaydog) May 16, 2019

Get it together, Bezos!

How the hell does #TheTick get canceled?!? At very least this version got 2 seasons, but they were just getting warmed up. This show was so good😭

Come on @amazon @PrimeVideo there has to be room in the budget for another season, your not exactly going broke. #SaveTheTick pic.twitter.com/sQabG0zlnJ — Nathan Kroll (@LetsJustBeFoes) May 16, 2019

I DON’T WANNA

Weird flex…

duct-taped my hat to my head in protest, shame on you #Amazon, i swear to god i will not remove it until we #SaveTheTick pic.twitter.com/Hglw1AITcm — chris and dante (@cali_beachbumb) May 16, 2019

Who doesn’t love Ray Conniff?

#SavetheTick because he’s the only superhero that doesn’t have some contrived backstory that obliges him to be a hero out of a guilt-ridden sense of responsibility.



He does it because evil is bad. And good ISN’T.



Also, he loves Ray Conniff. pic.twitter.com/iRjn2n7cOK — kleptolian industries (@kleptolian) May 15, 2019

It’s a good cause!

As far as Twitter causes go, #SaveTheTick is as worthy as any of them. It’s a hilarious, precision comedy tale of derring-do. @Amazon @PrimeVideo do yourself and us a favor and give The Tick and Arthur their 3rd season! I freaking love Overkill and Dangerboat! pic.twitter.com/YdrCDs3C9m — J.J. (@gaetawoo) May 15, 2019

What Would Keanu Do?

Keanu Reeves would want you to #SaveTheTick pic.twitter.com/WzZfQoPABr — Ang Ferraguto (@MagnaFarta) May 16, 2019

Fighting words…