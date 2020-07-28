Tiger King Lands Six Emmy Awards Nominations

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness may have been controversial in terms of its subject, but there's no debating its vast popularity. Thanks to theaters remaining closed and TV productions shut down in the wake of the pandemic, Tiger King has been the biggest entertainment phenomenon of the entire year. Nothing has generated more conversation or buzz in 2020, and the Netflix docuseries is getting rewarded with some love from the Emmys.

Tuesday morning saw the release of the full list of Emmy nominations, with HBO's Watchmen taking home more nods than any other program. Watchmen's success wasn't too surprising, but Tiger King earning a total of six nominations may raise a few eyebrows.

In addition to Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Tiger King took home nominations for Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Program, Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special, Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, and Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Tiger King follows the controversial figure known as Joe Exotic, an eccentric roadside zoo owner from Oklahoma. Much of the series shows Exotic's rivalry with Florida big cat owner Carole Baskin. Exotic eventually went to court for an alleged murder plot made on Baskin's life, where he was found guilty. Exotic is currently serving his prison sentence.

The success of Tiger King has launched several different documentary and scripted projects about the life of Joe Exotic, including one that will star Nicolas Cage in the lead role. There were rumors that the filmmakers behind Tiger King would be making a sequel series based on Sigfried and Roy, but director Eric Goode shut those talks down pretty quickly.

“I would simply say [we] categorically are not doing this documentary series involving Roy Horn or Siegfried,” Goode said. “I have met Siegfried and visited his cats in Vegas and him, but we are categorically not doing a story on Siegfried & Roy or anything that really has anything to do with them…I am working on other projects that involve our relationship with animals, and I think there was some confusion as to what it was, maybe…But I can certainly tell you we’re not doing anything, certainly as of yet, about Siegfried & Roy.”

